XL Group picks Dublin as its post-Brexit EU hub

XL Group has revealed plans to move XL Insurance Company SE, its principal EU insurance company, from the UK to Ireland in 2018 in response to Brexit.

The insurer stated that the move followed a meeting between An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar and XL Group’s chief executive officer, Mike McGavick, in Dublin today (19 September).

The provider further noted that it has had a presence in Dublin since 1990, adding that moving this part of the business to Ireland will allow its clients and brokers to “benefit from continuity of service through its branch network in Europe”.

Priority

McGavick commented: “Since the referendum announcement we have been clear that our top priority is to provide certainty and consistency of service to our clients and brokers.

“Moving XL Insurance Company SE to Ireland means we deliver on that commitment.”

He continued: “My meeting today with An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has only served to further enhance our relationship and our commitment to Ireland.

“Dublin is a natural home for us in Europe. We have a long and established presence in Ireland and we understand and respect the high quality business environment, the regulatory environment and the talent of the people here.”

Brexit moves

Previously, Tokio Marine Group as well as Liberty Specialty Markets, CNA Hardy, RSA and AIG have announced plans to move to Luxembourg in response to Brexit.

Meanwhile MS Amlin, QBE and Lloyd’s have picked Belgium for their post-Brexit hubs, while Markel has chosen Munich in Germany.

