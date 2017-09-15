Pen promotes Tom Downey to CUO role

Downey's promotion also sees two other members of Pen’s leadership team start executive-level responsibility from 1 October.

Pen Underwriting has appointed Tom Downey as chief underwriting officer with effect from 1 October.



Downey will be responsible for underwriting, capacity management, pricing, analytics, risk & governance, claims and marketing across all of Pen’s trading divisions.



He has been part of Pen Underwriting’s executive team and managing director of specialty since 2014. Downey joined the business after a 25-year career with RSA where he was responsible for shaping the strategy of and managing its UK MGAs and delegated schemes.



Growth

Jonathan Turner, chief executive officer at Pen Underwriting, said: “Over the past three years, Tom [Downey] has done a phenomenal job of shaping, leading and growing Pen’s largest and most diverse division.



“His unwavering focus on driving profitable growth, thinking strategically, achieving insurer loss ratios, and so strengthening our carrier relationships whilst embedding good governance, make him the ideal chief underwriting officer as Pen embarks on its next phase of development.”



Downey added that he is “really exciting time to be taking on a new role at Pen”.



“Now that we’ve consolidated all our underwriting businesses and built a genuine virtual insurer able to offer technical pricing, analytics, governance and claims handling capabilities in addition to all the underwriting skills of a standard MGA, we can deliver so much more for our capacity partners, coverholders, brokers and clients,” he said.



Internal promotions

Downey’s promotion also sees two other members of Pen’s leadership team start executive-level responsibility in the business from 1 October:

Jennifer Martin, managing director of financial lines, will join the Pen executive with financial lines becoming its own trading division and incorporating Pen’s professional indemnity accounts, directors’ & officers’, personal accident & travel, recruitment agency business and growing cyber liability portfolio.



Steve Thornett, development director, will become managing director of specialty lines incorporating motor fleet, construction, Pen’s schemes business, the high hazard portfolio and the global specialties account while continuing with some of his central innovation and development activities.

