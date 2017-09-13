Treloar hails "excellent" results for LV in H1 2017

MD for general insurance states insurer will be the "go-to destination" for personal lines brokers following deal with Allianz.

LV managing director for general insurance Steve Treloar has hailed the provider’s “excellent set of results” for the first half of 2017.

The insurer reported a 123% increase in operating profit for its GI business, along with an improved combined operating ratio (COR) to 93.6%.

Treloar told Insurance Age: “We have a growing business which is great and our revenue was up 4% in the first half versus the same time last year.

“We’re doing that at the same time as coming out of broker home, which is a business that had not been profitable for us for a number of years.”

According to the MD, LV’s underwriting performance has also improved as a result of relatively favourable weather conditions in the UK along with a lower frequency of accidents.

“We have largely been focused on being what an insurer should be, which is focused on pricing, underwriting, risk selection and claims management,” Treloar continued.

He highlighted that the COR had been driven by improvements both in the provider’s loss ratio and in its expense ratio, adding that a change in the approach to recruitment had also resulted in efficiencies.

Treloar added: “Our headcount is down by 5-10% and we’ve done that by not filling vacancies.

“That efficiency is clearly coming through in the results and we are a fit organisation to compete in what remains the world’s most competitive insurance market.”

Allianz

The MD further stated that the provider would be focused on completing its partnership deal with Allianz by the end of this year, along with a “continuous focus on providing great customer service”.

In terms of the deal, Treloar noted that the two businesses were “still working through the various phases”.

“We’ve been working on how the business transfers will take place and where we will be able to offer an LV-branded proposition to exist for Allianz’s personal lines customers and vice versa,” he said.

Treloar added: “As you can imagine there is a degree of complexity around that and we have to make sure we get it right.

“We’ll be sharing this process with our employees, broker partners and software houses who will be crucial in making this a success.”

Brokers

Treloar also stated that the feedback from brokers about the deal had “only been positive”.

He added: “We believe we’re going to be the go-to destination for personal lines brokers in the future.

“By bringing together our business with Allianz’s personal lines business we will be a scale personal lines insurer, probably around the number three insurer for brokers in the UK. We’ll be looking to build on that position.”

Ogden

Treloar further noted that Ogden had not had any impact on the latest set of the results as LV had taken the full hit of the changes to the discount rate in its financial results for 2016.

However, he observed that he was “supportive” of the government’s latest proposals to move the rate to between 0% and 1%, adding that this would result in a “more equitable solution for the combination of claimants and policyholders”.

“It rebalances the amount of compensation to a level we think is more appropriate,” he added, noting that LV remained “cautious that this is only a draft proposal at the moment”.

Treloar stated: “The government has a significant legislative agenda around Brexit, but we’re hopeful that they will take these draft proposals forward and we will support them in doing so.”

Brexit

In terms of Brexit, Treloar highlighted that LV, as a UK-based insurer, would only be impacted by the geo-political environment.

He concluded: “Largely we need to be focused on making sure we are running a good business here in the UK and we might have a competitive advantage relative to some of the larger multi-national insurers where Brexit is potentially a bigger challenge.”

