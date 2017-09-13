Insurance Age

Ageas and QBE added to Applied System’s livechat service for brokers

The insurers join Axa, Allianz and NIG offering the live webchat service on the Applied TAM commercial lines platform.

Applied Systems has added Ageas and QBE to the live webchat services on its Applied TAM commercial lines platform.

The insurers join Axa and Allianz and NIG on the live chat service which was launched in July this year.

According to the software house the service enables brokers to communicate directly with underwriters about rates and products within the Applied TAM system.

Pace
Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of international operations, Applied Systems, said: “As pace of business continues to accelerate, it is becoming increasingly important for insurers and brokers to automate transactions to more quickly quote and bind business.”

He continued: “The addition of these insurer partners to the live chat capabilities further underscores Applied’s commitment to increasing connectivity and enabling digital collaboration across the insurance lifecycle.”

Rival software house Acturis also launched a live webchat service in 2016 and QBE ran a livechat pilot in March this year as webchat services continue to develop across the sector.

