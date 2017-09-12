AA admits to insurance sales talks with Hastings

However, Hastings statement reveals talks between the two motor insurance firms have ceased.

The AA has confirmed that it has been in preliminary talks with Hastings about a possible combination of the firms’ insurance businesses.

However, a separate statement from Hastings noted that the talks had already ceased.

The statement from the AA read: “The AA regularly reviews all strategic options, including whether a spin-off of any of its business lines would unlock further value and be in its shareholders’ interests.

“We confirm that we did have preliminary discussions with Hastings in early summer to explore a possible combination of the AA’s insurance business with Hastings.”

Discussions

Meanwhile, the statement from Hastings noted: “The board confirms that the company did have preliminary discussions with the AA regarding a potential partnership with its insurance division, which have ceased.

“Whilst Hastings regularly reviews selective acquisition opportunities, its core strategy remains to deliver on its organic growth and its disclosed targets.”

In its financial results for the year ended 31 January 2017, the AA revealed flat trading revenue of £131m and a £2m drop in Ebitda to £76m, compared to the preceding year.

However, the firm noted that this was triggered by a planned decline in travel insurance business, adding that it had also seen its first increase in motor insurance policies since 2008.

Meanwhile, Hastings posted a 25% increase in gross written premiums to £769.0m for the year ended 31 December 2016.

In addition, its operating profit and revenue also saw positive growth compared to the preceding year.

