Broking Break - Your Top 5

Insurance complaints, Ogden and acquisitions all hit the headlines and made up your top five stories this week.

5 - Industry welcomes Ogden rate reform proposals

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has welcomed the government’s proposed changes to how the Ogden rate is set and called for a “speedy timeframe for implementation”.



The measures announced by the Lord Chancellor David Lidington, which will need to be approved by Parliament under new legislation, could see the rate - also known as the discount rate - move up to in the region of 0% to 1%.



Under the proposals the rate will be reviewed at least every three years and an independent expert panel will be involved in the process.

4 - PIB buys Morton Michel

PIB Group has bought Croydon-based Morton Michel, which is its tenth deal in 16 months.

Morton Michel was founded in 1964 and is a specialist broker focused on meeting the needs of service providers and institutions in the childcare sector.

According to PIB, the broker insures approximately 24,000 childminders and nannies; 9,000 nurseries and pre-schools; as well as 5,000 out of school clubs and holiday play schemes, along with numerous social and voluntary groups connected with childcare.

Finch Group has made its fifth acquisition since becoming a Broker Network partner buying Miller & Co Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

According to a statement from Broker Network, Miller & Co is a family brokerage which was established in 1966 and today focuses predominantly on commercial lines business.

The firm, which is based in Hambledon near Southampton, places around £3m gross written premium (GWP) and employs 10 people, all of whom will remain in the business.

1 - Direct Line Group most complained about insurer

Figures from the Financial Ombudsman Service have revealed that Direct Line Group, via the business name UK Insurance, was the most complained about provider in the first half of 2017.

The insurer received 1,447 new general insurance complaints during the period. These complaints exclude PPI.

Aviva was the next most complained about with 1,051 followed by Ageas (773), Axa (623) and RSA (622).