Losses bite at Ageas Retail after Kwik Fit closure

Shutting the Kwik Fit Glasgow office cost the business £27.2m.

The cost of closing its Kwik Fit brand Glasgow office pushed Ageas Retail into a loss of £25.2m for the year ending 31 December 2016.

The figures, reported to Companies House, showed that it cost Ageas Retail £27.2m to close the Glasgow office in Uddingston in a move that put 521 jobs at risk.

The directors described this as a “one off expense” for the broking arm of Ageas UK.

Revenues

According to the results, revenue for Ageas Retail fell to £116.0m (2015: £139.7m) and the business made an operating loss of £2.2m.

In 2015 operating profits were £15.6m.

Directors noted: “Overall revenue has decreased in the year due to primarily lower commission and fee income.”

Loss before tax was £30.8m (2015: £13.9m in profit).

The loss, after tax of £5.6m was handed back to the company, was £25.2m compared to profit after tax of £11.7m the previous year.

Cash injection

The results also revealed that in May this year the organisation received a capital injection of £24.0m from its parent company Ageas UK in order to “continue trading as a going concern and meet its working capital requirements”.

The average number of employees also fell from 2,286 to 1,861.

Parent company Ageas UK reported a 69% fall in profit for the first half of 2017 due to the impact of the adjusted Ogden rate.

