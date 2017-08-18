New motor fleet MGA launched

TeleFleet to build offering using telematics data.

A new managing general agent (MGA) specialising in motor fleet insurance has been launched, Insurance Age can reveal.

TeleFleet Insurance managing director Michael Walton explained that the firm was now in process of speaking to brokers to discuss its offering.

“The reason we are launching is that we see a real opportunity to start to use risk data from our customers to assess their true fleet risk,” he said.

“Historically fleet insurers have worked with customers that might have telematics, but they never really understood what was in the data and they never used data to analyse risk,” Walton claimed.

The MGA is initially a partnership with telematics supplier Masternaut and Walton noted that the intention was to approach Masternaut’s existing customers as well as others.

“They’ve got the technology and the data and now we want to build an insurance policy and programme around the use of that technology,” he added.

The business is based in London and is an appointed representative of Cyber Quote, which has around 30 staff.

Claims

Walton stated that it was “exciting” to launch the MGA, adding: “The marketplace is hardening and with increased education for customers in terms of managing risks, the world of telematics is growing exponentially.”

He further stated that the MGA would use data to speed up the claims process.

“Historically claims capture in fleet can be ten to fifteen days, where in fact we should be able to deliver this within minutes,” Walton continued, adding that the aim was also to use data in order to compete on pricing.

According to Walton, there are no plans for the new firm to expand outside of the fleet market, noting: “We have no desire to move into the personal lines market.”

He concluded: “We’re not trying to sell telematics with insurance, we’re selling insurance to people who have already invested in telematics.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.