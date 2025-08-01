Channel Islands brokers in latest CII chartered cohort

The Chartered Insurance Institute has announced the latest wave of chartered firms including three brokers.

Islands Insurance Group works across Jersey, Guernsey, and Alderney.

The CII listed that within the NFU Mutual-owned group, Islands’ Insurance Brokers, Hepburns Insurance and MJ Touzel (Insurance Brokers) which trades as Islands’ Insurance, all achieved chartered status in the second quarter.

The trio were among five firms awarded the accolade which the CII defines as “a symbol of technical competence and signifies a firm’s public commitment to professional standards”.

