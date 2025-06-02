MGA Optio launches PVT product with Lloyd’s backing

Specialty managing general agent Optio Group has re-entered the political violence and terrorism market, securing Lloyd’s of London backing.

The PVT product provides a $150m (£110.75m) limit and includes an active assailant add-on. Optio noted it ensures comprehensive protection against both physical and financial threats faced by businesses and organisations.

