New commercial broker Monteith launches with £1m target in first three months

Scott McLuskey has launched Monteith Corporate Risk with offices in Glasgow and London, targeting £1m of premiums in its first three months of trading.

McLuskey resigned from Lockton in October to set up Monteith to service clients in real estate, construction, logistics, professional services, and technology. He has also worked at Zurich as a senior underwriter.

Partners& will manage the firm’s regulatory compliance.

According to the start-up, it aims to set itself apart from larger peers by “dedicating more time to client service and advice” which it argued would enable deeper understanding of business risk, stronger relationships, and more