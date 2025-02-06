Insurance Age

Adler Fairways completes first buy of 2025

Deal
    By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Adler Fairways has purchased Giles Insurance Consultants, based in Burnham, Buckinghamshire, its first acquisition of the year.

The deal completed in January brings over 30 years of expertise within the catering industry to Adler Fairways. According to its website Giles’ products included mobile catering, fixed site catering, commercial, and also general insurance.

It further has a “unique insurance” for catering trades and trailers called Cater Protect. Its products are for both private and commercial clients.

Adler Fairways claimed the “specialist skillset and industry knowledge” that the Giles team bring “complements

