Aon maintains commercial organic growth at 5%

Aon has posted 5% organic revenue growth in its commercial risk solutions division for last year, the same as achieved in 2023.

Acquisitions helped boost annual revenue in the CRS unit year-on-year by a further 7% taking the total to $7.86bn from $7.04bn.

Last year Aon bought NFP, including a UK and Ireland operation headquartered in the West Midlands and led by Matt Pawley, in a $13bn (£10.4bn) deal.

Aon has completed the $13bn (£10.4bn) acquisition of NFP.

The global giant did not supply figures for the UK.

In the final quarter CRS’ organic growth was slightly higher at 6% which Aon said

Blog: The compliance threat to M&A

Jill Hambley, managing director of Insurance Compliance Solutions, tackles the compliance basics smaller brokers must keep front of mind before listing a business for a potential sale to make sure any deal doesn’t end up on the scrapheap.

