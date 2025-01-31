Aon maintains commercial organic growth at 5%

Aon has posted 5% organic revenue growth in its commercial risk solutions division for last year, the same as achieved in 2023.

Acquisitions helped boost annual revenue in the CRS unit year-on-year by a further 7% taking the total to $7.86bn from $7.04bn.

Last year Aon bought NFP, including a UK and Ireland operation headquartered in the West Midlands and led by Matt Pawley, in a $13bn (£10.4bn) deal.

The global giant did not supply figures for the UK.

