Arch partners with charities to address educational inequality

Arch Insurance International has launched a charity partnership with Magic Breakfast and the National Literacy Trust to help tackle growing educational inequality in the UK.

The Breakfast Bookstars programme was developed to create greater educational equality through providing nutritious breakfasts, well-equipped libraries and related support services to primary schools in some of the UK’s most financially disadvantaged areas.

At first, the initiative will focus on supporting 25 primary schools in London, Manchester and Birmingham.

It will ensure 7,000 school children every year start their day fully nourished and equipped with books to develop essential literacy