Flood Re targets Scotland in resilience drive

Flood Re is targeting Scotland, promoting property-level flood resilience and aiming to help communities better prepare for future flooding events.

The resilience drive comes after 17,829 insurance policies were ceded to Flood Re in Scotland in the third quarter of 2024.

It claimed this highlights the significant impact of flooding and the “crucial role” of Flood Re in supporting affected households.

Last week, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association set out its commitments on the “significant and growing risk” for both personal and commercial customers from flooding in its 2025 manifesto.

Biba confirmed it is looking to work with Flood Re