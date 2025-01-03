Jensten deal spend £119m in 2023/24

Jensten spent £119.35m on acquisitions in the year ended 31 March 2024, adding to investments of £73.3m and £36.2m in the previous two years.

The bulk of the latest outlay – £94.49m – was paid in cash.

The roster of purchases featured schemes broker Darwin Clayton, Coversure Poole, Lake District-based Simpson and Parsons and lead generator More Telemarketing.

The directors believe this strategy will lead to increased income and profit margins through economies of scale and efficiency gains.

The list included Berns Brett as well as East Anglian pair One Broker Group and Scrutton Bland Insurance Brokers.

The figures were released in a