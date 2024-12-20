BMS completes David Roberts & Partners buy

BMS Group has finalised the acquisition of David Roberts & Partners, after it was announced in earlier this year.

European mid-market private equity house Inflexion agreed to sell its investment in DR&P to BMS in July. The private equity house had invested in DR&P in 2021.

DR&P CEO John Page and managing director Simon Bland will continue in their roles. Page now reports to Nick Cook, CEO of BMS Group, and joins the group executive committee.

