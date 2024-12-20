Insurance Age

BMS completes David Roberts & Partners buy

deal-completed
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

BMS Group has finalised the acquisition of David Roberts & Partners, after it was announced in earlier this year.

European mid-market private equity house Inflexion agreed to sell its investment in DR&P to BMS in July. The private equity house had invested in DR&P in 2021.

DR&P CEO John Page and managing director Simon Bland will continue in their roles. Page now reports to Nick Cook, CEO of BMS Group, and joins the group executive committee.

RelatedBMS buys DR&P as Inflexion exits DR&P deals costs revealed in run-up to BMS sale 

The broker and its subsidiary will remain operating under the existing brands. DR

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Review of the Year 2024: Woodgate and Clark’s Simon Jones

Simon Jones, client services director at Woodgate & Clark, explains why digital transformation is no longer a differentiator, circularity in property repairs is key to sustainable claims handling and a lack of air travel means Race Across the World is the perfect reality TV show for him.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: