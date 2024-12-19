Blog: A premium finance cap might be the only end game to stop greedy profiteering

    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

A cap on premium finance is needed to prevent overcharging, although a balance needs to be struck between offering fair value and guaranteeing a market exists to offer these products, writes Rosie Simms.

In October the Financial Conduct Authority launched a review, known as a competition market study, to see whether people who borrow to pay for motor and home insurance are receiving fair, competitive deals.

The regulator said it was conducting the review because premium finance is “an important product for many customers” but that it had been concerned about it “for some time”, adding it “may not represent fair value for some customers and that competition may not be functioning effectively”.

As

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Pen names Hannah Fry as COO

Gallagher-owned Pen Underwriting has appointed Hannah Fry as chief operating officer joining the executive team on 6 January 2025.

Review of the Year 2024: Acrisure UK’s Mark McIlquham

Mark McIlquham, CEO of Acrisure UK, expresses disappointment at high-quality independent intermediaries selling to consolidators; still thinks a big insurer might snap up a broker; and reckons his children would take delight in watching him take part in a bushtucker trial on I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: