Somerset Bridge and DLG breach Private Motor Insurance Order

Somerset Bridge and Direct Line Group have both received a letter from the Competition and Markets Authority for breaches of the Private Motor Insurance Market Investigation Order 2015.

Part two of the order requires insurers and brokers to give an explanation of what no claims bonus protection is, including the cost, in a “clear and prominent manner at the time of making a no claims bonus protection offer”.

Published today (18 December), the CMA claimed Somerset Bridge breached the order by failing to provide the correct price of no claims discount protection to some customers.

Over a period of five years around 225,000 customers were affected.

Somerset Bridge notified the CMA