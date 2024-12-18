Brokers urge Aviva not to let DLG deal dull service
Brokers have hailed the ongoing improvements at Aviva and called on the provider not to be knocked off course in the regional market should the Direct Line Group takeover complete as expected.
According to market experts, any integration of two major players is bound to lead to “indigestion” at the insurers, but while worries remain, there is confidence in Aviva’s management.
Whenever there is any merger, there is always a diversion of management time towards effective integrationStuart Williams, Advisory Insurance Brokers
Aviva’s £3.3bn takeover approach for DLG in November was rejected; however, a revised £3.6bn package was accepted at the start of this month. Following the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Review of the Year 2024: Axa UK’s Paul Tombs and Matt Field
The Axa UK duo of Paul Tombs and Matt Field reflect on award wins; the fall-out of the Markerstudy-Atlanta deal and the success of its partnership with Liverpool FC.
Somerset Bridge and DLG breach Private Motor Insurance Order
Somerset Bridge and Direct Line Group have both received a letter from the Competition and Markets Authority for breaches of the Private Motor Insurance Market Investigation Order 2015.
Review of the Year 2024: Acrisure UK’s Mark McIlquham
Mark McIlquham, CEO of Acrisure UK, expresses disappointment at high-quality independent intermediaries selling to consolidators; still thinks a big insurer might snap up a broker; and reckons his children would take delight in watching him take part in a bushtucker trial on I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here.
Financial Affairs buys Owen & Ewing
Burnley-based Financial Affairs has completed its fourth acquisition purchasing Owen & Ewing Insurance Brokers.
Ex-Criterion loss adjuster jailed for over four years for claims fraud
A loss adjuster who abused his position by submitting a series of fake insurance claims worth over £160,000, including using his wife’s name and that of his deceased father-in-law, has been jailed.
Newbie News: Podium Insurance Brokers
James Blair, CEO of Podium Insurance Brokers, tells Insurance Age how he started the business and how he aims to grow the specialist motorsport broker through word of mouth.
Allianz UK bolsters commercial digital trading team
Allianz UK has revealed a swathe of appointments and promotions in its commercial digital trading team with the investments including creating a dedicated expert digital distribution team for the first time.
Review of the Year 2024: SSP’s Martyn Mathews
Martyn Mathews, MD of SSP Broker reflects on disappointing vote-winning rhetoric, renaming the NEC the Mathews Arena, and asks whether the FCA might roll back a little on some of the principles of Consumer Duty and Fair Value