Brokers urge Aviva not to let DLG deal dull service

Brokers have hailed the ongoing improvements at Aviva and called on the provider not to be knocked off course in the regional market should the Direct Line Group takeover complete as expected.

According to market experts, any integration of two major players is bound to lead to “indigestion” at the insurers, but while worries remain, there is confidence in Aviva’s management.

Whenever there is any merger, there is always a diversion of management time towards effective integrationStuart Williams, Advisory Insurance Brokers

Aviva’s £3.3bn takeover approach for DLG in November was rejected; however, a revised £3.6bn package was accepted at the start of this month. Following the