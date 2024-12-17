Financial Affairs buys Owen & Ewing

Burnley-based Financial Affairs has completed its fourth acquisition purchasing Owen & Ewing Insurance Brokers.

Founded in 1973, Owen & Ewing is based in Oswaldtwistle in the North West. It offers specialist advice for commercial insurance and personal lines home, motor and travel.

The deal was finalised in July 2024 and will allow Owen & Ewing to leverage the resources and expertise of Financial Affairs, it claimed, while continuing to operate under its own established brand.

This acquisition follows Financial Affairs buying Margins Insurance Services earlier this year, which added £1.5m of gross written