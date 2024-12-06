Insly creates AI tool to speed up quotes for brokers

Insurtech Insly has created FormFlow, a tool to help manage submissions for managing general agents and insurers, which will lead to brokers getting quotes faster, according to CEO Risto Rossar

He added the data is processed by quote-and-bind systems, eliminating the need for re-keying. This enables MGAs and insurers to fulfil a higher volume of quotes, quicker.

Brokers can submit risk details in any language and format, including PDFs, images, emails, or even handwritten text. FormFlow’s artificial intelligence tool then extracts the information from the documents and maps it into MGA and insurer templates.

Insly has estimated that FormFlow can increase the proportion of quotes