Insly creates AI tool to speed up quotes for brokers
Insurtech Insly has created FormFlow, a tool to help manage submissions for managing general agents and insurers, which will lead to brokers getting quotes faster, according to CEO Risto Rossar
He added the data is processed by quote-and-bind systems, eliminating the need for re-keying. This enables MGAs and insurers to fulfil a higher volume of quotes, quicker.
Brokers can submit risk details in any language and format, including PDFs, images, emails, or even handwritten text. FormFlow’s artificial intelligence tool then extracts the information from the documents and maps it into MGA and insurer templates.
Insly has estimated that FormFlow can increase the proportion of quotes
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Review of the Year 2024: Collegiate’s Richard Turnball
Collegiate managing director Richard Turnbull expresses disappointment with the return of the ‘pay-to-play’ model in broking, surprise at Aon’s acquisition of Griffith & Armour and considers whether 2024 was the ‘era of repeating past mistakes’.
Aviva launches programme for rising stars of the broking world
Aviva has launched a programme targeting “rising stars” in insurance broking, to help brokers develop and retain young talent, Insurance Age can reveal.
Review of the year 2024: Brown & Brown’s Sime
Chris Sime, group markets director at Brown & Brown Europe, predicts a UK consolidator could get taken out by a US broker, wonders why buyers continue to pay multiples on unrealistic Ebitda projections and mulls what a Blanc/Winslow reunion might look like.
Blackrock to buy Ardonagh-backer HPS in $12bn deal
Global investment management company Blackrock has signed up to buy long-standing Ardonagh backer HPS Investment Partners in a $12bn (£9.43bn) deal.
Interview: Nikki Lidster, Zurich
Nikki Lidster sets out her promises to brokers having taken up the post of head of SME and trading at Zurich earlier this year.
Alps moves another book to AmTrust
Alps, a provider of insurance add-on policies, has moved its landlord legal expense book to AmTrust International.
RSA targets writing to brokers in January on commission as NIG integration progresses
RSA will have harmonised its baseline commission tables by the end of this year, according to Laura Fox, distribution development director, in the latest integration webinar after the deal for NIG.
Pen signs up to Flood Re’s Build Back Better
Pen Undewriting has signed up to Flood Re’s Build Back Better with all eligible new and renewing home policies automatically including the benefits of the scheme from 1 January 2025.