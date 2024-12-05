Aviva launches programme for rising stars of the broking world

Aviva has launched a programme targeting “rising stars” in insurance broking, to help brokers develop and retain young talent, Insurance Age can reveal.

The first class of Rising Stars started in October and will run through to July next year. It saw 80 applicants which was whittled down to 16 individuals after a “rigorous selection process”.

Michelle Taylor, broker distribution director at Aviva, told Insurance Age: “It was a sweet spot of people that have probably five years in the industry, but just something special you can’t necessarily put your finger on.”

She added: “We then got to see the good mix of people in terms of diversity as well