Zurich’s Nikki Lidster on SME growth, mid-market blending and technology tie-ups

Zurich has achieved 30% SME growth in new business this year, with similar targets for 2025, UK head of SME and trading Nikki Lidster has revealed.

Lidster took up the post earlier this year, as revealed by Insurance Age, moving across after four years as SME operations manager.

“We’ve seen growth across all of our broker segments,” she said. “It’s not just sitting in the strategic partner space – it’s in our networks, our community brokers and our partner brokers as well. We’re seeing growth across the board, which is really pleasing.”

The ambition is to push on at the same rate in 2025.

According to Lidster, fleet has been a big growth area