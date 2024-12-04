Gallagher promotes three to RMD as Patterson takes North West chair role

Gallagher has promoted James Fletcher, Mark Kerry and James Murray to regional managing director roles, all reporting to Peter Matthews, managing director of the North for Gallagher’s UK and Ireland Retail division.

As part of the changes former Bollington group managing director Chris Patterson, who has been with Gallagher since it snapped up the business at the start of 2021, has become chairman of the North West.

Patterson, pictured, has been regional managing director for the North West since February 2021.

I am particularly pleased that we have filled these key roles with existing members of the Gallagher team, demonstrating the strong talent we have in the business and our commitment to career