Insurance Age

Gallagher promotes three to RMD as Patterson takes North West chair role

Chris Patterson Bollington
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Gallagher has promoted James Fletcher, Mark Kerry and James Murray to regional managing director roles, all reporting to Peter Matthews, managing director of the North for Gallagher’s UK and Ireland Retail division.

As part of the changes former Bollington group managing director Chris Patterson, who has been with Gallagher since it snapped up the business at the start of 2021, has become chairman of the North West.

Patterson, pictured, has been regional managing director for the North West since February 2021.

I am particularly pleased that we have filled these key roles with existing members of the Gallagher team, demonstrating the strong talent we have in the business and our commitment to career

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Review of the Year 2024: Hedron Network’s Duncan Pagan

Duncan Pagan, consultancy services director at Hedron, reflects on frown-inducing M&A; weighs up the tangible benefits-to-burden ratio when it comes to regulation; and would love to see the Hedron brand atop the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

Review of the Year 2024: iprism’s Ian Lloyd

Ian Lloyd, CEO of iprism, reflects on integrating the MGA’s first acquisition, the over-use of the term AI and how he might shake the curse of ‘dad dancing’ by appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: