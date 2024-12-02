Ageas promotes Beckett to MD of broker and partnerships

Ageas UK has appointed chief distribution officer Adam Beckett to the newly created role of managing director of broker and partnerships.

Beckett, pictured, has been CDO at the provider since the start of 2021 when he joined from Aviva.

In his new post he will be responsible for the profit and loss of the channel as well as ongoing growth. The segment accounts for more than 80% of the company’s business income.

Ageas has been pushing on with growth in an intermediated personal lines business strategy for several years at a time when brokers have seen other providers exit the market.

In 2023 ongoing business at Ageas grew 47%, UK