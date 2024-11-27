Car and motorcycle insurance complaints stick in FOS top five

The number of car and motorcycle insurance complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service in the second quarter of 2024/25 dropped compared to the same period a year ago however the sector has remained in the top five.

New complaints for July to September were down year-on-year from 4,036 to 3,386.

The Q2 number was also below the previous quarter’s total of 3,940.

It kept the product line in fourth place in the top five ranking of most complained about products.

However, the falls came against a