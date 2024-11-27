Insurance Age

Start-up broker partners with Shepherd Compello on motorsport insurance

start-ups-fingers
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Shepherd Compello has partnered with start-up Podium Insurance Brokers, a specialist motorsport broker.

Founded in 2024 by CEO James Blair and business development manager Clément Novalak, Podium’s offering for the global motorsport community, spans from karting to Formula 1. 

It aims to provide tailored insurance solutions to motorsport professionals, teams, and enthusiasts.

This collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting start-ups and insurance professionals by empowering them to serve and excel in specialist markets.

Podium is an appointed representative of Shepherd Compello. The

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Polaris at 30 – Theo Duchen

Acturis Group co-CEO Theo Duchen delivers the third Q&A of the Polaris at 30 series and details the collective goal that would put “the UK light years ahead of any other market”.

Polaris at 30 – Stuart Reid

In the second Q&A instalment of the Polaris at 30 series, chair of Partners& Stuart Reid shares memories of the industry moving from paper rating guides to digital trading and his view on the “plainly daft” frustration in e-trading today.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: