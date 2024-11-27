Start-up broker partners with Shepherd Compello on motorsport insurance

Shepherd Compello has partnered with start-up Podium Insurance Brokers, a specialist motorsport broker.

Founded in 2024 by CEO James Blair and business development manager Clément Novalak, Podium’s offering for the global motorsport community, spans from karting to Formula 1.

It aims to provide tailored insurance solutions to motorsport professionals, teams, and enthusiasts.

This collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting start-ups and insurance professionals by empowering them to serve and excel in specialist markets.

