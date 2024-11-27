Polaris at 30 – Theo Duchen

Acturis Group co-CEO Theo Duchen delivers the third Q&A of the Polaris at 30 series and details the collective goal that would put “the UK light years ahead of any other market”.

Duchen, a trained actuary, spent 10 years at global management consultancy McKinsey including two running the general insurance practice ahead of setting up Acturis which he co-founded with David McDonald in 2000.

Having grown Acturis to the heavyweight in broking software here he measures the timeline of industry developments and trends that have supported the growth of e-trading.

What was trading like 30 years ago?

I’m old enough to remember this! In a nutshell the trading process was 100% manual