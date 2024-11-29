People Moves: 25 – 29 November 2024

Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.

Featured: Foil, Allianz, Arch, Coalition, LMA, Arag, Pen Underwriting, Dual, Gallagher, TBIG, and TL Dallas.

Foil names president

The Forum of Insurance Lawyers has elected Howard Dean, partner at Keoghs, as president taking over from Pete Allchorne, partner at DAC Beachcroft.

Currently Dean sits on both Foil’s Costs and CPR & Protocols SFTs. He has been involved in Civil Justice Reform for over 25 with a particular focus on the impact of civil procedure rules, litigation funding and the