Close Brothers bringing in written consent rule on commercial broker premium finance commission

premium finance
    By Rosie Simms

Close Brothers will require consent from commercial customers for broker commissions for premium finance as of Monday 25 November.

In a guide published by Close Brothers and seen by Insurance Age, the business confirmed it will implement the commission disclosure consent process, meaning customers will need to ‘wet-sign’ the CDC form and return it to the broker, who must then email the completed form to Close Brothers.

It will apply to all UK non-TeleSign, non-bordereau commercial lines agreements “including new business, renewals and subsequent lending”.

Adding: “The customer’s finance cannot be authorised without the

More on Insight

FSCS gives first insight on increasing levy to £394m

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has indicated its levy for 2025/26 will rise to £394m from £265m this financial year as it cited having lower surpluses to carry forward and offset bills – a factor that has benefited brokers for two years in a row.

Meet the MGA: Kayzen Specialty

Kayzen Specialty founder and CEO Charles Boorman explains to Jonathan Swift his plans for the MGA to be a go-to market for financial lines through continuous improvement across its three pillars of broker-centric, underwriter-fronted and tech-focused.

Konsileo seals £8m fundraise

Top 100 insurance broker Konsileo has completed an £8m fundraise to accelerate its expansion across the UK, Insurance Age can reveal.

i-Wonder delivers on fast food

i-Wonder, provider of niche insurance comparison website solutions, has confirmed the adoption of its offering for the UK fast food delivery sector by “one of” the UK’s main aggregators, Insurance Age can reveal.

