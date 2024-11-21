Close Brothers bringing in written consent rule on commercial broker premium finance commission
Close Brothers will require consent from commercial customers for broker commissions for premium finance as of Monday 25 November.
In a guide published by Close Brothers and seen by Insurance Age, the business confirmed it will implement the commission disclosure consent process, meaning customers will need to ‘wet-sign’ the CDC form and return it to the broker, who must then email the completed form to Close Brothers.
It will apply to all UK non-TeleSign, non-bordereau commercial lines agreements “including new business, renewals and subsequent lending”.
Adding: “The customer’s finance cannot be authorised without the
FSCS gives first insight on increasing levy to £394m
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has indicated its levy for 2025/26 will rise to £394m from £265m this financial year as it cited having lower surpluses to carry forward and offset bills – a factor that has benefited brokers for two years in a row.
News analysis: Acquisitional independent brokers are on the rise, but are they any different to consolidators?
Whilst larger international and private equity backed-brokers might get the most headlines when it comes to mergers and acquisitions, they are not the only firms looking to buy. Martin Friel looks at the emergence of a host of smaller independent companies which are looking to supplement their organic growth with the odd dabble into M&A.
Meet the MGA: Kayzen Specialty
Kayzen Specialty founder and CEO Charles Boorman explains to Jonathan Swift his plans for the MGA to be a go-to market for financial lines through continuous improvement across its three pillars of broker-centric, underwriter-fronted and tech-focused.
Konsileo seals £8m fundraise
Top 100 insurance broker Konsileo has completed an £8m fundraise to accelerate its expansion across the UK, Insurance Age can reveal.
Rising Edge adds to employment practices liability insurance
Managing general agent Rising Edge has released a policy endorsement for its Employment Practices Liability Insurance, in move it said was in response to new UK employment laws.
Covéa promises brokers faster access with CDL home insurance tie-up
Covéa Insurance has promised brokers faster access to products and effective pricing as it launched its home insurance business on CDL’s Insurer Hosted Pricing hub, Insurance Age can reveal.
i-Wonder delivers on fast food
i-Wonder, provider of niche insurance comparison website solutions, has confirmed the adoption of its offering for the UK fast food delivery sector by “one of” the UK’s main aggregators, Insurance Age can reveal.
JM Glendinning Real Estate expands footprint into London
JM Glendinning Real Estate is growing its team and geographic footprint with a new base in London this month.