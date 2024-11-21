Close Brothers bringing in written consent rule on commercial broker premium finance commission

Close Brothers will require consent from commercial customers for broker commissions for premium finance as of Monday 25 November.

In a guide published by Close Brothers and seen by Insurance Age, the business confirmed it will implement the commission disclosure consent process, meaning customers will need to ‘wet-sign’ the CDC form and return it to the broker, who must then email the completed form to Close Brothers.

It will apply to all UK non-TeleSign, non-bordereau commercial lines agreements “including new business, renewals and subsequent lending”.

Adding: “The customer’s finance cannot be authorised without the