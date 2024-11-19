Insurance Age

MGA goes live targeting “significant gap” in the market

Managing general agent Carrow Insurance, led by Ronan Conboy, has launched targeting warranty, accident & health and income & payment protection products through a network of broker and distribution partners.

The opening of the business, supported by Mission Underwriters with long-term capacity via the Accelerant Risk Exchange, was trailed last month.

The MGA confirmed that it plans to expand into more lines in the coming year.

The company will initially be able to write business in the UK and 26 other European countries from its base in Ireland.

The MGA promised brokers its commitment to long-term partnerships, sustainable solutions, including pricing consistency and transparent policy wordings, and

