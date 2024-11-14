Howden bolsters presence in the North West with Manchester headquarters

Howden Insurance as opened its first North West headquarters with a new office in Manchester, boosting the broker's presence in the region.

Situated on Chapel Street in the heart of the city just a minute from Salford Central station, Howden House has capacity for 200 people.

The office will house a range of insurance specialists advising on personal insurance (motor, home, contents, healthcare, etc.) to the needs of businesses of all sizes (sole trader to PLC), mortgages and specialist company financing, health insurance and employee benefits.

Howden House is not just a physical space; it’s a commitment to our growth in the North