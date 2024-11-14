Insurance Age

Aviva UK general insurance GWP soars by 18%

Jason Storah_Aviva
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Aviva UK has reported an 18% rise in general insurance gross written premiums to £5.7bn over the first nine months of 2024.

In its third quarter trading update, Aviva saw 26% growth in personal lines GWP (to £2.71bn) and an 11% increase in commercial lines GWP (to £2.65bn) in the UK compared to the same period in the previous year.

This success is echoed in UK commercial lines which has also seen double digit growth as a result of strong retention and new business growth in the mid-market sector.

The PL numbers was pushed by 43% growth in retail, namely Aviva Zero and PCW new business. UK motor policies in-force rose

