Bridge launches wholesale division with new recruits

Bridge Insurance Brokers is launching a specialist wholesale division for real estate business to work with third-party brokers.

The Manchester-headquartered Top 100 UK Broker confirmed the division will operate from its office in the city and from its London branch.

Ryan Sturges and Max Orrin have been recruited to manage the team and will report to Robin Gleeson, managing director of the London office.

Roles

Sturges has been appointed head of wholesale development.

He has experience as a broker and a development underwriter and recently moved into business development manager roles. Prior to joining Bridge, he was a real