BMS unveils wine producers insurance Bacchus

pouring different wines into the glasses arranged for the wine tasting on the counter
BMS Group has launched BMS Bacchus, a stock throughput solution designed to protect wine across all stages of production, storage and transit, from harvested grapes to finished product.

The specialist insurance and reinsurance broker listed a key benefit of BMS Bacchus is the wildfire risk prevention element in partnership with Green Shield Risk Solutions and FireBreak Risk.

The insurance includes comprehensive ‘all-risks’ coverage for flood and earthquake, leakage, external contamination, failure to maintain temperature, processing errors and extra expense, among others.

