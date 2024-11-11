Hardie steps down as Jensten CEO and Organ promoted
Alistair Hardie has stepped down from Jensten Group CEO and Rob Organ promoted to the role with immediate effect.
Hardie, pictured, will pursue a number of non-executive opportunities elsewhere. He joined Jensten in 2020 as Group CEO following the management buyout backed by Livingbridge, two years earlier.
He will remain a shareholder and board advisor.
Without doubt, it has been an incredible period for the business and the people within it. I am immensely excited about the team we have built who I know will now do the business, its employees and its investors proud.
Earlier this year Organ was promoted to
