Alistair Brighton named Marsh UK corporate and commercial CEO

Marsh has appointed Alistair Brighton as corporate and commercial UK CEO, succeeding Alistair Fraser who is moving to the newly created role of international corporate and commercial leader.

Brighton, pictured, has been UK sales leader for Marsh since January 2022 and will have overall responsibility for small and mid-market clients across the country.

He brings over 20 years of experience to the post after beginning his career at Marsh in 2004.

Joe Grogan moves to be chairman of Marsh Ireland.

Fraser has led Marsh’s corporate business in the UK since 2018 and took on responsibility for Marsh Commercial in September 2022