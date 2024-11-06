Hood moves household book from RSA to Bspoke

Bspoke Group has teamed up with Hood Group to underwrite the Top 100 Broker and affinity insurance provider’s household portfolio.

The deal will see Hood Group’s book of approximately 13,500 policies transition from RSA to Bspoke, starting from 1 December 2024.

According to the pair, the arrangement is expected to grow in the coming months as they explore opportunities to work together.

The move has been revealed on the same day Southend-based Hood Group confirmed it had completed a management buyout with the support of private equity house Connection Capital.

The personal lines specialist, established in 1983, works across