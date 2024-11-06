Insurance Age

Ex-LV broker leader Michael Lawrence joins Grove & Dean

Michael Lawrence
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Michael Lawrence, previously broker distribution and underwriting director at LV GI, has joined Grove & Dean taking on the same job title, Insurance Age can reveal.

Lawrence, pictured, left the insurer during the summer and started at the Hornchurch-headquartered Top 100 UK Broker on 1 October.

He had been with the provider through its various ownership stages for over 30 years.

Having started his career at Lloyd’s motor syndicate, he joined Highway, which LV then bought in 2008.

Lawrence was personal lines director when he judged Insurance Age’s Broker Apprentice Series in 2015 and 2016. Allianz snapped up 49% of LV’s general insurance business in 2017 and by

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

PIB enters France with 100th deal

PIB Group has entered the French market buying medical malpractice insurance business BEA Group and its subsidiaries, amid speculation about its own future.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: