Ex-LV broker leader Michael Lawrence joins Grove & Dean

Michael Lawrence, previously broker distribution and underwriting director at LV GI, has joined Grove & Dean taking on the same job title, Insurance Age can reveal.

Lawrence, pictured, left the insurer during the summer and started at the Hornchurch-headquartered Top 100 UK Broker on 1 October.

He had been with the provider through its various ownership stages for over 30 years.

Having started his career at Lloyd’s motor syndicate, he joined Highway, which LV then bought in 2008.

Lawrence was personal lines director when he judged Insurance Age’s Broker Apprentice Series in 2015 and 2016. Allianz snapped up 49% of LV’s general insurance business in 2017 and by