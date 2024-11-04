Antares unveils UK MGA focused retail division
Antares Global Management, formerly known as QIC Global, has rolled out a restructure of its underwriting operations with a new retail division to back managing general agents and a commercial division.
Antares’ retail division will be led by newly appointed retail CEO Pantelis Koulovasilopoulos.
It includes recently launched UK-based insurer Antares Insurance Company, which will focus on retail business primarily through established MGAs in the UK.
Koulovasilopoulos said: “Building on our existing retail portfolio, we believe that there is a significant opportunity within the MGA sphere in the UK.
“The retail business is forecast to write $327m (£252.1m) by the end of 2024, rising to $395m by the
