Antares unveils UK MGA focused retail division

Antares Global Management, formerly known as QIC Global, has rolled out a restructure of its underwriting operations with a new retail division to back managing general agents and a commercial division.

Antares’ retail division will be led by newly appointed retail CEO Pantelis Koulovasilopoulos.

It includes recently launched UK-based insurer Antares Insurance Company, which will focus on retail business primarily through established MGAs in the UK.

Koulovasilopoulos said: “Building on our existing retail portfolio, we believe that there is a significant opportunity within the MGA sphere in the UK.

“The retail business is forecast to write $327m (£252.1m) by the end of 2024, rising to $395m by the