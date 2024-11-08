People Moves: 4 – 8 November 2024

Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.

Featuring: ABI, Aon, Tokio Marine HCC, Clear, FUW Insurance Services, Pool Re and Miller.

ABI names independent NED

Sacha Romanovitch has joined the Association of British Insurers as independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

She succeeds the outgoing INED Baroness Dianne Hayter.

Romanovitch was CEO of not-for-profit Fair 4All Finance, and prior to that was CEO of accounting firm Grant Thornton.

As an INED, Romanovitch will sit on the board and several committees including audit and