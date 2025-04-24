Insurance Age

Probitas CEO Bathia and MD Bacon to retire

The Lloyds building in London
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Probitas CEO Ash Bathia and managing director Nick Bacon will retire on 31 July 2025, a year after the £249m Aviva deal went through.

Both Bathia and Bacon will continue to act in an advisory capacity.

Matthew Washington, MD for global, corporate and specialty at Aviva, will assume CEO responsibilities for Probitas as part of his role as MD of GCS, following Bathia’s retirement and pending regulatory approval.

Aviva completed the purchase of Probitas after getting all the necessary approvals

