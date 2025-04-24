Insurance Age

UK commercial rates falling faster – Marsh

Big losses see Amazons shares hit 12-month low
The pace of UK commercial insurance rates dropping quickened in the first quarter of the year, outstripping the global fall.

UK rates declined by 6% compared with 3% around the world, according to Marsh.

The speed of the drop in the UK was the fastest since it started falling at the start of 2024, accelerating from 5% in Q3 and Q4.

The biggest fall in January to March came in UK financial and professional lines.

In the first quarter, 78% of cyber clients received rate reductions as insurer competition increasedMarsh

Rates in the sector were down 10%, with directors and officers liability lower by up to this amount.

