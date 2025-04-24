UK commercial rates falling faster – Marsh
The pace of UK commercial insurance rates dropping quickened in the first quarter of the year, outstripping the global fall.
UK rates declined by 6% compared with 3% around the world, according to Marsh.
The speed of the drop in the UK was the fastest since it started falling at the start of 2024, accelerating from 5% in Q3 and Q4.
The biggest fall in January to March came in UK financial and professional lines.
In the first quarter, 78% of cyber clients received rate reductions as insurer competition increasedMarsh
Rates in the sector were down 10%, with directors and officers liability lower by up to this amount.
More on Insight
Biba 2025 Countdown: BluNiche UK’s Ed Mitchell
Ed Mitchell, head of BluNiche UK points to some exciting new product developments; suggests Manchester Art Gallery for a meeting with a difference; and hopes that they leave with fewer giveaways than they came with.
Probitas CEO Bathia and MD Bacon to retire
Probitas CEO Ash Bathia and managing director Nick Bacon will retire on 31 July 2025, a year after the £249m Aviva deal went through.
FOI: Cyber incidents reported to FCA by brokers seesaw
A Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age to the Financial Conduct Authority has shown swings in the levels of general insurers and intermediaries reporting cyber incidents to the regulator with a general downward trend over the last three years.
Cowbell makes first move beyond standalone cyber insurance in UK with PI launch
Cowbell, provider of cyber insurance for SMEs and middle-market businesses, has launched professional indemnity and cyber cover for technology companies with up to £1bn in annual turnover.
Axa swings back to UK underwriting profits in 2024
Axa Insurance UK returned to underwriting profit in 2024 with a £45m result, reversing a £103m deficit in 2023.
MGA Ventis targets number one real estate spot with brokers following Acturis deal
Managing general agent Ventis is launching into e-trade with Acturis, claiming it would be plugging a gap in an underserved market segment.
IPT receipts surge 9% to £8.88bn in 2024/25
Data from HMRC has confirmed receipts from Insurance Premium Tax jumped by £737m in the 2024/25 financial year reaching a new high of £8.88bn.
JMG strikes first deals of 2025 with triple swoop
JMG Group has made a trio of acquisitions in its first deals of 2025, having been the most active consolidator last year with 16 buys.