Brokers to warn businesses on lithium-ion batteries

Brokers should urge businesses to take steps to manage the risks that lithium-ion batteries can present, according to guidance from Aviva.

A recent survey showed 95% of businesses consider the batteries important for daily operations with 33% deeming them essential or critical.

However, the research, conducted among a sample of 501 decision makers working at companies that use lithium-ion batteries, uncovered that businesses often do not follow basic guidance on handling, storage, charging, and disposal.

The poll in September and October found that 45% of respondents do not undertake regular inspections for damage, 45% are not using