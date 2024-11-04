Deva buys Wrexham-based Tudor Insurance

Deva Group has struck its first deal since The Broker Investment Group upped its stake in the firm to 75% this summer.

Deva has snapped up Wrexham-based Tudor House Insurance Services which works across personal and commercial lines.

The team, premises and brand will all remain the same post the takeover.

Tudor, established in 1983, lists home and motor insurance among its specialisms servicing clients in the region through to Chester, Whitchurch and the surrounding areas.

It also delivers insurance for businesses across commercial combined, fleet and commercial vehicle, property and landlords. Tudor’s expertise