Insurance Age

Deva buys Wrexham-based Tudor Insurance

Welsh flag set against blue skies
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Deva Group has struck its first deal since The Broker Investment Group upped its stake in the firm to 75% this summer.

Deva has snapped up Wrexham-based Tudor House Insurance Services which works across personal and commercial lines.

The team, premises and brand will all remain the same post the takeover.

Tudor, established in 1983, lists home and motor insurance among its specialisms servicing clients in the region through to Chester, Whitchurch and the surrounding areas.

It also delivers insurance for businesses across commercial combined, fleet and commercial vehicle, property and landlords. Tudor’s expertise

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: