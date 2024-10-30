Lloyd’s start-up buys regional broker following PE investment
Start-up Lloyd’s broker SRT & Partners has acquired regional corporate player Read Hunt following investment by BP Marsh.
Read Hunt is an independent retail insurance broker based in Rotherham. SRT also completed the purchase of independent asset finance broker First Business Finance.
Both businesses specialise in service provision for commercial clients in the construction, manufacturing and transport industries.
BP Marsh acquired a 30% cumulative preferred ordinary shareholding in SRT. The specialist private equity investor has provided £2.5m of funding through a mix of equity and loan, which has been fully drawn
More on Insight
Biba welcomes decision to not use term ‘ghost broking’ in new Fraud Charter
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has welcomed the replacement of term ghost broking with ‘illegal insurance firms’ in the new Home Office Insurance Fraud Charter published last week.
Rise in IPT would put greater strain on brokers trying to reduce underinsurance
With the Autumn Budget set to be released tomorrow (30 October) by the UK government, the question over whether insurance premium tax will be increased lingers as industry practitioners weigh in.
Ripe continues senior recruitment drive with CUO appointment
Ripe has appointed David Rowntree as chief underwriting officer, the latest senior hire the digital managing general agent has made in recent months.
OneBefore partners with Pulse on medical tourism travel insurance
Managing general agent OneBefore has launched Pulse Globetrotter – Medical Travel Insurance, a medical tourism travel insurance, in partnership with specialist insurance provider, Pulse Insurance.
Mid-market boss Lyons wants Zurich to become a “nuisance” to rivals
Morgan Lyons, head of mid-market at Zurich, is looking to grow in the smaller mid-market space and become a “nuisance” to its competitors.
Broker Insights launches in the US
Insurtech Broker Insights has launched in the US following research and collaboration during which time it analysed almost $1bn (£770m) of gross written premiums.
Alan Boswell partners with Peach on teachers’ liability scheme
Alan Boswell Group has partnered with commercial insurer Peach to grow and enhance its teachers' liability scheme.
Clear adds £10m broker Vision to portfolio in South East
Clear Group has strengthened its presence in the South East buying Bagshot, Surrey-based Vision Insurance Services.