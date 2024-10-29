Insurance Age

Ripe continues senior recruitment drive with CUO appointment

David Rowntree Ripe
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ripe has appointed David Rowntree as chief underwriting officer, the latest senior hire the digital managing general agent has made in recent months.

Rowntree, pictured, brings over 20 years of underwriting experience and has held senior roles at Zurich, RSA, Legal & General and Swiss Re.

Most recently head of property and SME for the UK and Europe at Wakam, his experience centres on digital and tech-enabled underwriting, using data and enrichment to drive strong underwriting results, according to Ripe.

At his new employer, Rowntree will be tasked with ensuring the company continues to deliver robust capacity partners and product excellence for

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Broker Insights launches in the US

Insurtech Broker Insights has launched in the US following research and collaboration during which time it analysed almost $1bn (£770m) of gross written premiums.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: