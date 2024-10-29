Ripe continues senior recruitment drive with CUO appointment
Ripe has appointed David Rowntree as chief underwriting officer, the latest senior hire the digital managing general agent has made in recent months.
Rowntree, pictured, brings over 20 years of underwriting experience and has held senior roles at Zurich, RSA, Legal & General and Swiss Re.
Most recently head of property and SME for the UK and Europe at Wakam, his experience centres on digital and tech-enabled underwriting, using data and enrichment to drive strong underwriting results, according to Ripe.
At his new employer, Rowntree will be tasked with ensuring the company continues to deliver robust capacity partners and product excellence for
