OneBefore partners with Pulse on medical tourism travel insurance

Managing general agent OneBefore has launched Pulse Globetrotter – Medical Travel Insurance, a medical tourism travel insurance, in partnership with specialist insurance provider, Pulse Insurance.

The product is distributed through brokers.

The London-headquartered MGA specialises in consumer insurance, focusing on accident, absence, health, and travel insurance.

OneBefore launched in the UK in November last year with the support of Mission Underwriters and capacity from Accelerant Insurance Europe.

The MGA is committed to delivering for brokers through its team of experienced professionals and a streamlined process with products developed in days to complement a “fast and transparent”