Todd & Cue secures funding facility from Barclays

Todd & Cue has secured a funding facility from Barclays as part of a refinance supported by WilliamsAli Corporate Finance.

Headquartered in Newcastle, Todd & Cue specialises in business insurance for SMEs and corporates. According to its website, the broker works with clients from Newcastle, Sunderland, Gateshead, and the rest of the North East.

The chartered business has been trading for over 40 years and has experienced sustained growth since the current management team assumed control after a management buyout in 2017.

Todd & Cue’s management worked with the WilliamsAli team, led by joint founder Abu Ali and